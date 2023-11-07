Milwaukee police chief in crash, brake failure to blame: sheriff

After Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and a police officer were injured in a crash, investigators Tuesday identified brake failure as the preliminary cause.

The crash happened Monday, Nov. 6 near 68th and Silver Spring. A dump truck rear-ended the SUV Norman and the officer were in while stopped at a red light.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation. Officials said, based on their preliminary investigation, it appears the dump truck tried to stop before attempting to swerve around the SUV. Despite that attempt, the truck hit the police vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The sheriff's office said a local landscaping company owns the dump truck, and the driver said the brakes "went out." An inspection of the dump truck found the two rear brakes failed and the front brakes malfunctioned. Reckless driving does not appear to be a factor, officials said.

The landscaping company was issued a citation, the sheriff's office said, and the truck was taken offline for four brake violations – including "no/defective brake warning device or pressure gauge." All violations will need to be fixed, and the truck will have to pass inspection, before it is allowed back in service.

Milwaukee crash, 68th and Silver Spring

Officials noted the other officer is 56 years old and has 28 years of service. Norman and the officer were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after the crash. Wednesday, police said both were released from the hospital to continue their recoveries.

The sheriff's office said, should the company continue to operate the truck before the violations are resolved, it could be further cited and fined.