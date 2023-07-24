Milwaukee police chase; teens accused, face multiple drug, gun charges

article

Two Milwaukee teens face multiple drug and gun charges tied to a four-mile police chase that started on the city's south side and ended on the north side. The accused are Travis Giles, 17, and Tyrone Wilson, 18 – and they face the following criminal counts:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property (Giles)

Second-degree recklessly endangering safety (Giles)

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine (Giles, Wilson)

Possession with intent to deliver controlled substance-heroin (Giles, Wilson)

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent (Giles, Wilson)

Bail jumping-felony (Wilson)

Investigative background

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police investigators say over the last two-and-a-half years, they have been privy to information pertaining to an ongoing feud between various groups in the city. The complaint identifies these groups as the "Renzo Boys," "Shawn Boys," the "Wonnie Boys," "Brothers Before Millions" (BBM), "Player Made N*****," "Road to Millions," "Get Back Gang," and several others. It was revealed through intelligence that defendant Tyrone Wilson was a known member/associate of the BBM. The complaint says "at or near the time of this incident, this ongoing feud has accounted for the following approximated number of violent incidents in the City of Milwaukee: Homicides (26), non-fatal shootings (109), and shots-fired incidents (82); accounting for 217 total violent incidents over the last two-and-a-half years."

July 18 incident

As for this complaint, police were on patrol near 17th and Greenfield on Tuesday, July 18 when they spotted a black car with no front license plate stopped near an alleyway. An officer noted the car also had illegally tinted windows. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle.

The complaint says when the officer's lights and siren were activated, the driver of the car, later identified as Travis Giles, "did not stop and instead accelerated away from the officers in an attempt to flee. Giles then entered oncoming traffic and swerved around another vehicle. He then disregarded a stop sign, nearly colliding with another vehicle." A police chase was initiated and lasted more than four miles.

The pursuit ended at 8th and North Avenue. The complaint says Giles was driving 50 mph and collided with another vehicle. The driver in the vehicle that was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An officer saw Giles jump out of the car and try to run away. The officer tackled Giles and took him into custody. Wilson was also arrested after a brief foot chase, the complaint says.

During a search to arrest Giles, officers located more than $1,000 in currency. When they searched Wilson, they located a clear, plastic sandwich bag that "contained a tan/gray chunky substance suspected of being heroin, and a second baggie containing suspected marijuana," the complaint says. Officers found in the Giles' vehicle drugs, two handguns with magazines, and a single brass .40 caliber unfired round on the front passenger door handle. Investigators also learned the vehicle was stolen in Illinois on June 13.

Giles made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Saturday, July 22. Cash bond was set at $15,000.

Wilson also made his initial appearance on Saturday. Cash bond for him was set at $25,000.