Milwaukee police chase ends with crash at 8th and North

Milwaukee police say a chase that started on the city's south side Tuesday evening, July 18 ended with a crash at 8th and North Avenue.

Officials say officers were patrolling the area of S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr. and W. Greenfield Ave. when they spotted a car driving recklessly. A vehicle pursuit was initiated near 14th and Lapham Boulevard.

The police chase ended when the suspect vehicle went through a red light at N. 8th St. and W. North Ave., striking a second car, and traveling through the intersection.

The driver of the car that was struck, a 69-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries.

The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and passenger of the striking vehicle a 18-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Suspected illegal narcotics and two firearms were recovered. The striking vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago, officials said.