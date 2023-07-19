Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police chase ends with crash at 8th and North

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a chase that started on the city's south side Tuesday evening, July 18 ended with a crash at 8th and North Avenue. 

Officials say officers were patrolling the area of S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr. and W. Greenfield Ave. when they spotted a car driving recklessly. A vehicle pursuit was initiated near 14th and Lapham Boulevard.

The police chase ended when the suspect vehicle went through a red light at N. 8th St. and W. North Ave., striking a second car, and traveling through the intersection. 

The driver of the car that was struck, a 69-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. 

The driver, a 17-year-old Milwaukee boy, and passenger of the striking vehicle a 18-year-old Milwaukee man, were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Suspected illegal narcotics and two firearms were recovered. The striking vehicle was reported stolen out of Chicago, officials said.