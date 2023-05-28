Milwaukee police chase, Racine man arrested near 24th and Brown

article

A Racine man, 23, was arrested after a Milwaukee police pursuit Sunday evening, May 28.

Police said the pursuit began near 35th and Congress around 8:15 p.m. and involved a stolen vehicle.

The chase ended around 8:30 p.m. near 24th and Brown, where the driver was arrested and also treated at the scene by medical professionals.

Police said a gun was recovered.