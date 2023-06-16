Milwaukee police shootings; bodycam footage released from Cesar Chavez and Scott

article

The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera footage Friday, June 16 from a pair of officer-involved shootings that happened on Cinco de Mayo.

MPD posted the video on its YouTube channel. It may be upsetting and/or disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said around 11 p.m. on Friday, May 5, officers were in the area due to large, reckless crowds. Officers were trying to disperse the crowd when several people started firing shots.

Police said officers encountered a Greenfield man, 22, who was firing shots. A male officer, 33, with seven-plus years of service, gave several commands to drop the gun before shooting the Greenfield man, who was taken to the hospital. Police said his handgun was recovered.

At roughly the same time, another male officer, 40, with seven-plus years of service, encountered a Milwaukee boy, 17, who was armed. Police said that the officer ordered the boy to stop before shooting him. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, listed in stable condition. Police said his handgun was recovered.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Milwaukee police shooting bodycam footage from May 5, 2023 near Cesar Chavez and Scott (Courtesy: MPD)

Both officers were placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating, and the Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead law enforcement agency.