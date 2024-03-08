Milwaukee park-and-ride arson, dispute over camper trailer

article

A West Allis man is accused of setting a camper trailer on fire at the Holt Avenue park-and-ride lot on Tuesday, March 5.

Prosecutors charged 59-year-old Brian Davis with arson of property other than a building. Based on court filings, it stemmed from a dispute about the camper trailer itself.

Police were called to the park-and-ride lot around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5. According to a criminal complaint, a man told police his camper trailer had been "intentionally burned down." The man said he used to be homeless and previously lived at the park-and-ride in the past.

The complaint states the man went to visit a friend who was still living at the park-and-ride lot the night before the arson. During that visit, the man said Davis also came over and started to argue with the man over money and the sale of the camper trailer.

The man said he agreed to sell the camper trailer for $140, per the complaint, but Davis only had $100 and left the camper angry. Minutes later, the man told police he saw flames and his camper trailer on fire.

<IMAGE>

The camper trailer was completely burned. Milwaukee Fire Department officials could not determine the origin of the fire due to the extent of the damage, but estimated it at $5,000.

The complaint states text messages between the man and Davis showed a conversation about the man owing Davis $30 – and Davis threatening to "burn (the man's) residence down."

After the fire, police conducted a probation check on Davis and took him into custody. In an interview, the complaint states Davis admitted to burning down the camper trailer using gasoline. However, he said that he owned the camper trailer even though there was no proof of ownership or bill of sale.