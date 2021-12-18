Milwaukee Panthers' coach, Baldwin Jr. endorse UW Credit Union

article

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Panthers head men's basketball coach Patrick Baldwin and his son Patrick Baldwin Jr., a starting forward, have reached a two-year partnership with UW Credit Union.

Baldwin Jr. is one of the first UWM student-athletes to benefit from the NCAA's new interim name, image and likeness policy.

In April, the NCAA announced that student-athletes would be allowed to make money from third-party endorsements.

An unexpected move, Baldwin Jr. signed to play for the Panthers in May 2020 – the Sussex-Hamilton High School graduate staying near home while playing for his dad.

"We love Patrick’s drive, but also his humble, approachable demeanor off the court," said UW Credit Union CMO Anne Norman. "He’s the essence of a team player, a talented young man with a tremendous work ethic who knows that the wins and the losses are a collective effort. Patrick and Coach Baldwin are student and community role models, and we’re thrilled to work with both of them to identify new ways to give back to Milwaukee and support other young athletes."

"It’s exciting to work with a Wisconsin-based company that puts people first but also one that is committed to financial education and to creating more equitable banking practices, said Patrick Baldwin Jr. "It’s a way to choose Milwaukee again, but on a different level."

UW Credit Union’s brand ambassador lineup also includes NFL star Jonathan Taylor, who signed on with the credit union in 2019 and remains a prominent brand ambassador and advocate for financial literacy.

