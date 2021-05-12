Patrick Baldwin Jr. chooses UWM to play college basketball
SUSSEX, Wis. - Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the highest recruited high school basketball players in the country, revealed on Wednesday, May 12 he will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to play college ball.
Baldwin Jr.'s father is the head basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. embraces his father and new head coach
Within moments of the announcement, UWM tweeted out information on how to purchase 2021-22 season tickets for the Milwaukee Panthers.
This is a developing story.
