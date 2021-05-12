Expand / Collapse search

Patrick Baldwin Jr. chooses UWM to play college basketball

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 46 mins ago
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SUSSEX, Wis. - Patrick Baldwin Jr., one of the highest recruited high school basketball players in the country, revealed on Wednesday, May 12 he will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to play college ball. 

Baldwin Jr.'s father is the head basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. embraces his father and new head coach

Patrick Baldwin Jr. embraces his father and new head coach

Within moments of the announcement, UWM tweeted out information on how to purchase 2021-22 season tickets for the Milwaukee Panthers.

This is a developing story.

