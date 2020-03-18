NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag

NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag

NEW YORK -- The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events.The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as men's basketball tournament games.Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.

NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day

The NCAA on Friday encouraged its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day, responding to grassroots movements of activism from players and coaches.Following nationwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes can vote in person.UCLA followed with a similar announcement and Wisconsin said Friday it would also skip athletic activities on election day.“We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "I want to make that as easy as possible for them.”At schools all over the country, coaches and players have organized team-wide voter registration efforts, marches and rallies.

Budget crunch could impact how college teams opt to travel

Budget crunch could impact how college teams opt to travel

CHATANOOGA, Tenn. -- When college sports teams finally return to play, they might not be traveling quite as far as they did for road games before the pandemic.The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament has produced a budget crunch that leaves colleges everywhere looking for cost-saving measures.

Former Badgers, NFL player Joe Thomas collecting donations to feed kids affected by pandemic

Former Badgers, NFL player Joe Thomas collecting donations to feed kids affected by pandemic

CLEVELAND -- Former Wisconsin Badgers and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and his former Cleveland teammate Andrew Hawkins have donated at least $50,000 to feed Ohio children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Thomas and Hawkins, who since retiring from the NFL have partnered on a popular weekly podcast, also plan to match every dollar in contributions up to $50,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance.Donations can be made HERE.The CHA serves nutritious meals to Ohio’s at-risk children, helping day care providers, day care centers, local school districts, and after-school and summer programs.A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland before retiring after the 2017 season.

'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short

'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short

MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of "One Shining Moment" -- a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.