NCAA allowing major college football to start early
The NCAA announced Tuesday that football programs will be permitted to start their 2020 seasons early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'In a time of great uncertainty,' Camp Randall Stadium renovation project on hold
MADISON -- Renovation of the south end zone seating area inside Camp Randall Stadium is being put on hold temporarily.The project was due to begin at the conclusion of the 2020 football season and open by the start of the 2021 campaign.
NCAA expands ban, joins SEC in targeting Confederate flag
NEW YORK -- The NCAA is expanding its policy banning states with prominent confederate symbols from hosting its sponsored events.The current ban, in place since 2001, prevents states from hosting what the NCAA calls predetermined sites, such as men's basketball tournament games.Mississippi is the only state currently affected by the policy.
NCAA encourages day off from college sports on election day
The NCAA on Friday encouraged its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day, responding to grassroots movements of activism from players and coaches.Following nationwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes can vote in person.UCLA followed with a similar announcement and Wisconsin said Friday it would also skip athletic activities on election day.“We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "I want to make that as easy as possible for them.”At schools all over the country, coaches and players have organized team-wide voter registration efforts, marches and rallies.
Marquette's Brendan Bailey to pursue pro career, bypass final 2 years of eligibility
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette forward Brendan Bailey is bypassing his final two seasons of eligibility to pursue a pro career.Bailey had entered his name into consideration for the NBA draft in April but still had the option of returning to school.
Coaches vs. Cancer Wisconsin Gala goes virtual, includes former Badgers athlete in fight of his life
MILWAUKEE -- The 13th annual American Cancer Society Coaches vs.
Budget crunch could impact how college teams opt to travel
CHATANOOGA, Tenn. -- When college sports teams finally return to play, they might not be traveling quite as far as they did for road games before the pandemic.The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament has produced a budget crunch that leaves colleges everywhere looking for cost-saving measures.
'Surprised and happy:' Badgers alumnus Taylor discusses NFL draft experience, start to pro career
MADISON -- Jonathan Taylor's life changed forever on Friday, April 24.
NCAA to allow name, image and likeness compensation for student-athletes
WASHINGTON -- Student-athletes will be able to make money from endorsements, the NCAA announced Wednesday.“They said this would never happen,” Rep.
Cowboys draft Wisconsin offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz; Lions select Badgers' Quintez Cephus
MADISON -- Tyler Biadasz is the latest offensive lineman to carry the Wisconsin Badgers' blocking tradition to the NFL.
New Orleans Saints select Badgers' linebacker Zack Baun in 3rd round of NFL draft
MADISON -- Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Zack Baun joined the NFL ranks, Friday.
Indianapolis Colts draft Badgers' running back Jonathan Taylor 41st overall
MADISON -- Running back Jonathan Taylor has made the jump from college to the pros.
'It's been a long journey:' Wisconsin players now days away from learning NFL draft fates
BROWN DEER -- The 2020 NFL draft features a few Wisconsin Badgers players who are expected to hear their names called, becoming professional football players by the weekend.Running back Jonathan Taylor owns one of the most impressive resumes in Badgers history, and he is among the UW and state players awaiting his football fate.
Former Badgers, NFL player Joe Thomas collecting donations to feed kids affected by pandemic
CLEVELAND -- Former Wisconsin Badgers and Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas and his former Cleveland teammate Andrew Hawkins have donated at least $50,000 to feed Ohio children affected by the coronavirus pandemic.Thomas and Hawkins, who since retiring from the NFL have partnered on a popular weekly podcast, also plan to match every dollar in contributions up to $50,000 to the Children’s Hunger Alliance.Donations can be made HERE.The CHA serves nutritious meals to Ohio’s at-risk children, helping day care providers, day care centers, local school districts, and after-school and summer programs.A 10-time Pro Bowler, Thomas played 11 seasons in Cleveland before retiring after the 2017 season.
'The weirdest feeling:' Former Menomonee Falls HS pitcher eyes 2nd collegiate senior season after NCAA ruling
MENOMONEE FALLS -- The years sure do roll by.It wasn't long ago that Ty Weber was pitching for Menomonee Falls High School.
Former Bucks GM, Wisconsin coach John Erickson dies at 92
LENEXA, Kansas — John Erickson, a former Milwaukee Bucks general manager and Wisconsin men’s basketball coach, has died.
Marquette's Markus Howard named AP 1st-team All-American
MILWAUKEE -- The college basketball season came to an emphatic, dramatic end with the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament.
'One Shining Moment' in UW men's basketball season that was cut short
MADISON -- The University of Wisconsin men's basketball team was destined to do well in the NCAA tournament this year after being crowned Big Ten champions, but as March Madness was canceled indefinitely due to coronavirus concerns, the Badgers were left to think of the what-ifs.On Twitter Friday, the team posted their version of "One Shining Moment" -- a video montage that the NCAA puts together for the team that wins the National Championship.
'We were having a great season:' Former Badgers player self-quarantining after return from Italy
MADISON -- Former Wisconsin Badgers basketball player Ethan Happ is self-quarantining after returning to the U.S. from Italy where he'd been playing professional basketball for Vanoli Cremona in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A.Happ was there when the outbreak started and said he started taking precautions early.