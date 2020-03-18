The NCAA on Friday encouraged its 1,100 member colleges and universities to give athletes the day off from sports on election day, responding to grassroots movements of activism from players and coaches.Following nationwide protests of police brutality and racial injustice, Georgia Tech announced earlier this week it was giving nine fall sports teams a day off from athletic activities on Nov. 3 so athletes can vote in person.UCLA followed with a similar announcement and Wisconsin said Friday it would also skip athletic activities on election day.“We just want them to exercise their responsibility to have their voices heard and vote," Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "I want to make that as easy as possible for them.”At schools all over the country, coaches and players have organized team-wide voter registration efforts, marches and rallies.

June 12