2023 Milwaukee shooting, 3rd man now charged with murder

The Brief A third man is now charged with felony murder for a 2023 Milwaukee shooting. Kevin Cross was shot and killed near 50th and Hampton. Two other men, previously charged in the case, are scheduled to go to trial.



A third Milwaukee man is now charged with felony murder for a 2023 killing on the city's north side.

In Court:

Court records show the charge was filed against 29-year-old Jevon Simmons on Friday. His bond was set at $50,000 when he made his initial appearance that day.

2023 fatal shooting

The backstory:

Kevin Cross, 25, was shot near 50th and Hampton on the night of May 18, 2023. He was found lying outside the driver's door of a car, and he died at the scene.

According to a criminal complaint, detectives found 10 bullet casings at the scene. Nine of those casings were outside the car, while the 10th was on the front passenger seat; there was a bullet strike to the driver's side of the windshield.

Kevin Cross

Forensic investigators pulled fingerprints from the car. Court filings said those prints matched Cross, a victim who was wounded but survived, and Zavionn Terrell – who is also charged in the case.

The victim who survived told investigators Cross was driving and had just parked when unknown men came up to their car, per the complaint, opened the doors and started shooting. Another person who was in the car, later identified as Antonio Carr, who is also charged in the case, was not shot.

Simmons in custody

What they're saying:

Simmons was arrested for an unrelated matter in March 2025. Court filings said he told police he was involved in the 2023 shooting that left Cross dead.

In a subsequent police interview, the complaint states Simmons admitted he and others were involved in an armed robbery. He said Carr planned to rob Cross and take his money – as well as his pit bull.

Shooting near 50th and Hampton, Milwaukee

Simmons told police, per the complaint, that he met up with Terrell and another man shortly before the robbery. He said Carr was in contact with them via text and let them know where Cross parked.

Simmons said Terrell and the other man started shooting, according to court filings. Simmons said he pointed a gun at the car but didn't now say whether he fired shots. He said everyone ran away but everyone involved later met up – including Carr.

Additional charges

Dig deeper:

Antonio Carr and Zavionn Terrell were previously charged in connection to Cross' death.

Court records show Terrell, 25, is scheduled to go to trial in May on charges of felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Records also show prosecutors dismissed the original case against Carr, 26, but refiled charges in August 2024. He, too, is scheduled to go to trial next month on charges of felony murder and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

As police were developing Carr as a suspect in a different fatal shooting investigation, court documents said he was with two other men the night of May 18, 2023 – including Cross. Court documents said Terrell was on GPS monitoring that put him at the scene of the shooting.

Carr was arrested the next day at a home where three guns were found in an oven. Those guns matched casings found at the shooting scene near 50th and Hampton.