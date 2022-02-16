Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee mayor primary: Johnson, Donovan speak after election

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:45PM
Election
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Milwaukee mayor race: Johnson, Donovan moving ahead

Bob Donovan and Cavalier Johnson are off to the race in Milwaukee, both vying for the mayor's seat. They advanced to the April general election in Tuesday's primary.

MILWAUKEE - It's off to the races in Milwaukee for Bob Donovan and Cavalier Johnson, vying for the mayor's seat. Both advanced to the April general election in Tuesday's primary.

Public safety is one of the top issues for the campaigns. Both candidates say they're bringing change but both have already spent years in city leadership roles.

As the dust settles in Milwaukee's mayoral primary, Donovan and Johnson are settling into their campaigns. In a low turnout race, 42% of city voters backed Johnson, with Donovan trailing with 22%.

"Good news for the voters. Good news because both candidates know city government," said Mordecai Lee, UW-Milwaukee professor emeritus. "The question for Donovan is, how does he bump up?"

Lee says Donovan needs to expand his voter base., but considering his primary results and campaign war chest, that pales to Johnson.

"He still has prospects, but I think it’s fair to say that he’s the underdog as of today," said Lee.

That's despite having 20 years as an alderman under his belt.

"If people are serious about safer streets, better schools and good jobs, their vote should go to Bob Donovan," said Donovan.

Donovan points to Johnson's campaign cash.

"I’ll say this, who is going to elect the next mayor of the city of Milwaukee? Is it money or the people? I’m counting on the people," said Donovan.

"I understand what Bob is saying," said Johnson. "I'm fortunate, and my campaign is fortunate, to have broad-based support across the city and I'm proud of that."

Even though it's a non-partisan office, Donovan is essentially running as a Republican, with Johnson, in effect, an incumbent Democrat.

"My goal is to fight for every vote in Milwaukee," said Johnson.

Both are running on public safety platforms, and both are coming from backgrounds as Milwaukee decision-makers.

Now, it's up to the voters to decide how to weigh their differences.

Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan speaks after advancing in mayoral primary

Former Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is speaking after advancing in the mayoral primary.

The last time there was a wide-open race for Milwaukee mayor was in 2004, but that was in a presidential year. Alderman Marvin Pratt served as acting mayor and the city's first black mayor. He won the primary, but Tom Barrett won the general election.

Now, Johnson's looking to succeed where Pratt did not.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Summerfest 2022: No mask requirement, proof of vaccination
article

Summerfest 2022: No mask requirement, proof of vaccination

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced on Wednesday, Feb. 16 that it does not intend to implement entrance protocols or a mask requirement for Summerfest 2022.

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley engagement reportedly over: TMZ
article

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley engagement reportedly over: TMZ

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley are no longer an item, according to a Wednesday report from TMZ.

Greenfield police pursuit, car lot crash: Kenosha man charged
article

Greenfield police pursuit, car lot crash: Kenosha man charged

A 26-year-old Kenosha man faces multiple charges after fleeing Greenfield police and crashing into multiple cars at the Rosen Nissan dealership near 27th and Grange.