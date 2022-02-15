Milwaukee mayor primary, 7 candidates whittled to 2

It's spring primary day in Wisconsin, and the big race in Milwaukee is for mayor. Seven candidates will be whittled to two.

Voters will decide who should lead the state's largest city, and as mayors tend to serve long here, the decision could affect the city for a generation to come.

Voters cast ballots Tuesday in the first open mayor's race in Milwaukee in 18 years and only the fourth time since 1960. Milwaukee's mayor has great power and is also a figurehead there when the city mourns.

He or she overseas city departments, so the health department and COVID response, public works, plowing your streets. The mayor is in charge of drafting the budget, so where exactly the city's money goes. The Common Council then can change and vote on it. The mayor also helps recruit businesses and events.

"You’re starting to see a lot of great things in the city," said Omar Shaikh, 3rd Street Market Hall. "I mean, obviously you have the Fiserv Forum. We have a lot of the festivals here, a lot of great development that's happening, hotels continue to get built, and just a lot of really positive things, and so it's like, that next leader can really help push the boundaries of the potentials of the city."

"We want to make sure that the acting mayor or the future mayor is putting together budgets that actually are leading to thriving communities and aren’t starting with budgets that have nearly 50% of the city budget going to the police department," said Angela Lang. BLOC.

BLOC isn't endorsing anyone in this primary, saying the candidates wouldn't pledge to cut the police budget.

The votes cast Tuesday will cut the field of seven down to just two for the April election.

