Biden nominates Milwaukee Mayor Barrett for foreign policy role

article

President Joe Biden on Wednesday, Aug. 25 announced his intent to nominate Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as a key leader on U.S. foreign policy and aid.

According to a White House news release, Barrett would be nominated as the "Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg."

Barrett, who has been Milwaukee's mayor since 2004, is currently the nation's longest-serving "big city" mayor, the White House said. He previously served five terms as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, Barrett clerked for the Honorable Robert Warren, Federal District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

Statement from Barrett

"I am proud and honored to be nominated by President Biden, and if confirmed by the Senate I look forward to serving as Ambassador to Luxembourg, a longtime NATO Ally and friend of the United States. Until then, I look forward to continuing to serve as mayor of Milwaukee, and will work hard as ever to lead our city through the challenges we face as we work together to build our city back better than ever. Being the Mayor of Milwaukee has been the honor of my life. Milwaukee is where I was born, is where I raised my family, and will always be my home. I love this city"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.