Milwaukee Mayor Barrett to Luxembourg, Senate committee approves

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is one step closer to becoming the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Wednesday morning, Dec. 15 approved Barrett's nomination. The recommendation now goes before the full Senate.

If approved, Barrett would leave his post in Milwaukee and Common Council President Cavalier Johnson would become acting mayor.

President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Barrett, and Barrett confirmed his consideration of the role, in August.

Barrett, who has been Milwaukee's mayor since 2004, is currently the nation's longest-serving "big city" mayor, the White House said.

Luxembourg, located in Western Europe, has a population of roughly 600,000 people.

Statement from Barrett:

"This morning, I had the honor and privilege to have received approval from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to Luxembourg. As we now wait for the nomination to be taken up by the full Senate, I look forward to the opportunity to serve our country abroad.

"My hope is there is no further delay in the process and our city can begin its own process to fill the office of Mayor, without incurring unnecessary costs at the expense of taxpayers.

"I remain committed to every Milwaukee resident in my duties as Mayor until the final moment in the office."

