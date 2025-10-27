Milwaukee man arrested for OWI; 4 kids in car; driving 107 mph on I-41

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested on Oct. 26 by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 4:30 p.m. a topper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for going 107 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-41 near County Line Road in Waukesha County.

Inside the vehicle were five passengers, four minors and one adult.

While speaking to the driver, the trooper detected indicators of impairment related to drug use and conducted standard field sobriety tests.

The driver was arrested and taken to an area hospital for a legal blood draw.

The driver was then transported to the Waukesha County Jail and is being charged with: operating while under the influence 1st with a passenger under 16, possession of THC, reckless driving endangering safety 2nd offense, operating while suspended, operating without insurance, and a child safety restraint violation.

The adult passenger in the vehicle was also arrested and charged with obstructing a police officer and three separate warrants.