Man accused of supplying explosives that injured officers: prosecutors

A 44-year-old Milwaukee man is now charged in connection with an incident in which officers were hurt by explosive devices tossed from vehicles in downtown Milwaukee early on July 5. The accused is William Libby – and he faces ten counts of "possession of improvised explosive device."

According to the criminal complaint, a pair of uniformed Milwaukee police officers were station in the median on N. Water Street near E. Juneau Avenue around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, July 5. One of the officers noted "a gray vehicle slowed down as it traveled past him" and "the next thing he observed was a cloud of smoke emanating from an unknown item that had been thrown less than two feet away from his feet. (The officer) stated that before he could react, the item exploded. (The officer) stated that the explosion resulted in a large cloud of smoke, a loud bang, and an incredibly bright flash. (The officer) stated that as a result of the explosion, he experienced disorienting symptoms which included immediate pain to his face, eyes, and ears; trouble hearing; confusion; loss of balance; and he felt the heat of the explosion across his entire body. (The officer) stated that he remembered having to prop himself up against his marked squad car to prevent himself from falling over." Moments later, other squads arrived to assist -- and called for emergency medical services for the officer.

A second officer noted similar injuries after the explosion, the complaint says. Both officers were taken to a hospital for treatment of "concussion symptoms."

A check of the area of the explosion revealed "two red fragments in the median break" on N. Water Street. The complaint says "one of the marked squads had its air bags deploy causing over $2,500 worth of damage to the Milwaukee Police Department squad."

The complaint alleges Libby was the person who supplied the explosives used in this incident. Five other persons have already been charged in the case. One of the five defendants, Demetrius Powell, confirmed for police that "defendant Libby would meet up with him at random locations to deliver explosives" -- one of those locations was a residence on N. 38th Street in Milwaukee.

On July 8, a search warrant was executed on a residence on N. 38th Street. The complaint says "on the shelf inside the living room closet of this residence 47 improved explosive devices commonly referred to as M-80s were recovered." Other devices "constructed of cardboard tubes wrapped in a red paper outer covering. These devices all had red plastic end caps that were secured on each end of the tubes using hot glue. There was a fuse, commonly referred to as a "Cannon Fuse," inserted through a hole in the center of the cardboard tube." Investigators found the M-80s "were filled with a gray-colored powder that appeared to be "Flash Powder.'"

The complaint indicates officers later learned Libby lived at a residence on W. Boehlke Avenue. Officers found items there "that were related to the construction of Improved Explosive Devices."

Online court records indicate Libby was supposed to have made his initial appearance in court on Sunday, July 18.