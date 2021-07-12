Explosives thrown at Milwaukee officers: 5 suspects now charged

article

Five persons have been arrested in connection with an incident in which explosives were thrown at Milwaukee police officers, officials say.

A news release said on Monday, July 5 officers were standing on the median monitoring the entertainment district on N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee shortly after midnight. Suspects set and threw an explosive device towards officers. The device detonated causing injuries to officers and damaging a squad car, officials said. The detonation was so powerful that it deployed the squad car’s airbags.

A 45-year-old male officer and a 40-year-old male officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were

taken to a hospital – and treated for their injuries.

The accused

Gerrell Bufford was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime and one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime. If convicted, he could face up to 47 years, six months in prison, and could be fined up to $75,000.

Demetrius Powell was charged with five counts of Possession of Improvised Explosive Device. If convicted, he could face up to 30 years in prison and could be fined up to $50,000.

Derek Smith was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime, one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime and one count of Damage of Property by Explosives. If convicted, he could face up to 87 years, six months in prison and could be fined up to $175,000.

Javaier Thompson was charged with two counts of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon – Party to a Crime, one count of Possession of Explosives for Unlawful Purpose - Party to a Crime. If convicted, he could face up to 47 years, six months in prison and could be fined up to $75,000.

Lawrence Turner was charged with one count of Possession of Improvised Explosive Device - Habitual Criminality Repeater. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and could be fined up to $10,000.

This is a developing story.