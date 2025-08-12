Milwaukee man accused of fleeing police, running over officer's leg

article

The Brief Isiah Jackson is accused of fleeing police and running over an officer's leg. The incident in question happened near 35th and Townsend in Milwaukee on Aug. 8. The officer suffered multiple injuries.



A 27-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of fleeing police and running over an officer's leg before being taken into custody. The accused is Isiah Jackson – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer

Operating a motor vehicle to flee or in an attempt to elude an officer

Carrying a concealed weapon

Robbery suspect sought

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police received a call on Friday, Aug. 8, from Brookfield police. Brookfield requested assistance in apprehending Jackson for a robbery offense that happened in Brookfield. Authorities gave Milwaukee police information about the vehicle Jackson was known to drive. Milwaukee police later located the vehicle in question at a gas station near 35th and Townsend.

When officers arrived at the Milwaukee gas station, they found Jackson outside the vehicle. When an officer approached the vehicle, the complaint says Jackson got inside his vehicle and was "revving" his engine. When officers attempted to remove Jackson from the vehicle, "the defendant then shifted his vehicle into reverse. (An officer) heard the tires squeal and observed the defendant's vehicle moving backward as he was 'standing on the side of the open vehicle door,'" the complaint says. The officer was dragged by the defendant's door and "feared for his life, because he could not get out from behind the door," the complaint says.

According to the criminal complaint, the officer fell free from the defendant's vehicle and was lying on the ground. That was when the "defendant's vehicle rolled over his left leg," the complaint says. The defendant then drove off from the gas station at a high rate of speed. Police immediately began to chase Jackson and his vehicle. The complaint indicates Jackson ditched his vehicle in an alley, and ran through yards. Police eventually caught and arrested him.

The officer that had been run over by the vehicle suffered multiple injuries, including road rash to his arms and legs.

When police searched the defendant's vehicle, they "found a black Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 380 firearm on the front driver's side floorboard," the complaint says.

When police spoke with Jackson the next day, the "defendant told (a detective) he fled from the officers because he had a gun in the vehicle and was scared," the complaint says.

What's next:

Jackson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County Court on Tuesday, Aug. 12. Cash bond was set at $30,000.

Jackson is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 18.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access as well as the criminal complaint associated with this case.



