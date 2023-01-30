Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting

Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend.

Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was hurt in the shooting, along with a friend, 65. Barnhill was in town visiting from Colorado Springs.

Prosecutors say Leslie Bost, their neighbor, shot them. Bost was found dead from what police said was a self-inflicted gunshot in September at a home near Port Washington and Melvina. Police were there to check for a "wanted subject."

Before his death, Bost, 57, was charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.

The shooting and subsequent house fire sent Milwaukee police and firefighters to the area near 22nd and Center Aug. 24. They found four people had been shot. Shortly after the shooting, the home next door, associated with Bost, the suspected shooter, burned.

There was talking and laughter heard in surveillance video from a nearby home. As the night went on, the surveillance shows a porch light turned on and 12 gunshots rang out, fired at the house to the south of the camera.

Prosecutors say Bost's sister was found hiding in a closet in the Mallory home after the shooting. She was not hit by the gunfire. She told investigators her brother, Bost, lived in the upper unit of the duplex she lived in next door to where the shooting happened. She said their mother died, and she moved in to watch over the house because she wasn't confident her brother would take care of it.

On the night of the shooting, she said she got home around 8:15 p.m. and parked in front of her house. She said she saw Shirley Mallory outside on the porch next door with Carrie Barnhill, Mallory's sister. She said she went over to say hello, and as they sat on the porch, they were joined by a friend of Bost's sister.

Soon, Bost's sister says she saw Bost come out of the upper unit next door carrying a plastic grocery bag, and she thought he was just taking out the trash.

Ten minutes later, she said she heard several gunshots coming from her house. Looking over, she said she saw her brother shooting at them from her front porch. The sister said she tried running inside and passed Ivory Mallory, Shirley's husband, who came to the door to see what was going on. He was shot and fell to the ground, a criminal complaint says.

Bost's sister told investigators she didn't have "any idea" why her brother would have shot at the group. She did say that he was "a very private person who holds grudges for a long time."

She noted two past disputes, one involving Bost and Ivory Mallory regarding some grass in the backyard and another involving Bost's sister's friend, who had done some work in their house that Bost apparently didn't like, the complaint says.

Days after the shooting, from her hospital bed, Barnhill told FOX6 News she believes her military training saved her life and that when the shots rang out, she played dead.

Gregory Mallory, who lost both of his parents in the shooting that injured his aunt (Barnhill) and a friend, lives in Colorado and grew up in the home where the shooting happened.

"They kept to themselves. They were sitting on the porch and got killed," said Gregory Mallory. "I found out on a live news broadcast that my mom had died."

He said he had warned his father about the suspected shooter before.

"It just, really, we grew up right next to each other. I always told my dad, ‘He’s kind of weird. Leave him alone,'" said Gregory Mallory. "I wanted them to get out of the neighborhood. Basically, they're targets. Somebody run up on them and start shooting, they can't run nowhere."