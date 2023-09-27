Milwaukee Lutheran homecoming game shots fired; 16-year-old in custody

article

Milwaukee police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 27 they have taken a 16-year-old into custody for a shots fired incident during the Milwaukee Lutheran High School homecoming football game vs. Pius XI Friday night, Sept. 22.

Officials say charges will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Police thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

The shots fired incident happened around 9:15 p.m. at the school near 97th and Grantosa as Milwaukee Lutheran faced Pius XI.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The two teams were just starting the fourth quarter under the lights when things took an unexpected turn.

Milwaukee Lutheran was livestreaming the game on its YouTube channel when what sounded like roughly a dozen gunshots were heard. The players, fans and others were then seen running from the field and stands. The video has since been removed.

Milwaukee police said someone fired multiple shots outside the track area that surrounded the football field around 9:30 p.m. The shooter(s) then took off.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.