Milwaukee Lutheran homecoming game shots fired, persons of interest sought

Milwaukee police are looking for persons of interest after shots were fired during the Milwaukee Lutheran High School homecoming football game vs. Pius XI Friday night, Sept. 22.

It happened around 9:17 p.m. at the school near 97th and Grantosa as Milwaukee Lutheran faced Pius XI.

Milwaukee Lutheran High School's homecoming and all sports activities were canceled after this happened.

The two teams were just starting the fourth quarter under the lights when things took an unexpected turn.

Milwaukee Lutheran was livestreaming the game on its YouTube channel when what sounded like roughly a dozen gunshots were heard. The players, fans and others were then seen running from the field and stands. The video has since been removed.

"I didn’t think it was shots at first until I saw everyone running," said student D'Juan Hill Jr.

Hill Jr. told FOX6 News both football teams and fans jumped over a fence, hid under the bleachers or went into the school to take cover.

"I knew not to get too panicky because then I would start making mistakes, like tripping and stuff," he said.

Milwaukee police said someone fired multiple shots outside the track area that surrounded the football field around 9:30 p.m. The shooter(s) then took off.

No injuries were reported.

"That was probably one of the worst calls you can get," said parent D'Juan Hill Sr. of the lockdown that followed. "I didn’t know what to do. I went to into panic mode, dad mode."

Hill Sr. said he and other parents were able to pick up their kids after the scene was cleared. Later that night, Milwaukee Lutheran families got an email that said all weekend extracurricular, including the homecoming dance, were canceled.

"Hundreds of kids were excited to come, and somebody's stupid actions took that away from them," Hill Sr. said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

Letter to Milwaukee Lutheran parents, students (Sept. 25)

Dear Milwaukee Lutheran Parents and Students,

MLHS leadership is endeavoring to make wise, thoughtful and prayerful decisions. We ask for your understanding and patience as this morning represents the first weekday since the active-shooter incident occurred at our home football game on Friday night.

On this first day of the week, we were able to meet with our faculty/staff this morning, reestablish close communication with the police, and contact organizations and individuals whose help we will need as we return to in-person learning. Having written that, please also know we have worked ardently throughout the weekend to get to the point we are at today and be able to make the following decisions/statements:

• We will again be on a remote learning schedule tomorrow (Tuesday). As was the case today (Monday), assignments given will be due by 11:59 p.m. As a reminder, today’s virtual class day had already been planned and on the calendar.

• It is our expectation that we will be back to in-person classes on Wednesday. Is this a 100% guarantee? No. There remain some items which need to occur prior to making this statement with certainty. We will communicate a final decision on Wednesday in-person classes sometime tomorrow (Tuesday).

• When students return to school, we must be prepared to meet the emotional and mental health needs some will be facing. Getting such help in place is one of the greatest reasons for our needing an additional weekday prior to returning to in-person classes. We want to get this right!

• All extra-curricular activities are also canceled for tomorrow (Tuesday). This includes all practices and games.

• We understand that the Homecoming Dance not being held on Saturday was a huge disappointment for many. There are numerous decisions which need to be made about if/how this may get rescheduled. We have received numerous parent/student emails regarding this matter and are aware of a petition going around. The passion for the Homecoming Dance is excellent to see. Activities such as Homecoming are very much a vital part of a wonderful high school experience. At this moment, though, our focus is upon getting in-person schooling running again and supporting our students, faculty and staff with the challenges that this may well bring. Such a statement does not mean that the Homecoming Dance is unimportant. However, priorities have to be set. There will be ample time in the very near future to have a discussion about the Homecoming Dance. That time is not yet here.

Thank you for your prayers and for your understanding. We have a great God who has us in the palm of His hand. We especially rest upon that promise in times like this. We ask that you also keep in your prayers our expected return to campus on Wednesday.

In Christ,

John Buetow, Interim Principal

Michael Waugh, Head of Schools