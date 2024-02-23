Milwaukee Lapham off-ramp death; commuter reported body to 911

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person on the Lapham Boulevard off-ramp on southbound I-43.

Officials said around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, a commuter reported to the Milwaukee County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center that they spotted a body on the off-ramp. Responding sheriff's deputies confirmed the report.

The Milwaukee Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene in the event life-saving measures were possible.

Body located on Lapham off-ramp, Milwaukee

No information about the deceased, including identification, age, gender, and possible cause of death are available at this time, officials said.