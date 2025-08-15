Water rescue underway in Lake Michigan near South Shore Beach

article

The Brief A water rescue is underway in Lake Michigan on Friday morning, Aug. 15. Crews were called to the area of Shore Drive and Meredith Street around 5:20 a.m. This is a developing story.



Rescue crews are searching for a person who went missing in Lake Michigan near South Shore Beach on Friday morning, Aug. 15.

What we know:

Crews were called to the area of Shore Drive, just north of Meredith Street, around 5:20 a.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News they responded to the scene for reports of a person in the water. Upon arrival, crews found a witness who saw one person enter the water.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Team and Boat Team were dispatched.

The search is ongoing.

FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.