2022 Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; man gets life in prison

The Brief A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2022 kidnapping and shooting. The 25-year-old was found guilty at trial of first-degree intentional homicide, among other crimes. A second man was sentenced to probation for his role in the case.



The second of two Milwaukee men convicted for a 2022 kidnapping and shooting has been sentenced to life in prison.

Jakobie Davis, 25, was found guilty at trial in April of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and two counts of kidnapping. Court records show he is not eligible for release.

Another man, 33-year-old Dominque Jordan, was sentenced to probation in April after he pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a gun felony.

Prosecutors said Davis and Jordan left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened, prompting a city-wide search.

Terrell Johnson

Case details

In November 2022, members of the Milwaukee Police Department's Special Investigations Division searched vacant houses when they came to one in the Walnut Hill neighborhood – just east of Washington Park.

Inside that home, court filings said police found the body of 30-year-old Terrell Johnson, who had been seen alive was near Teutonia and Atkinson on Nov. 11. He had been shot.

Court documents said the 19-year-old victim told investigators he and Johnson were brought to a boarded-up home on 37th and Walnut – and that Jordan and Davis walked the two men through the house and to a back stairwell leading to the basement. The 19-year-old said either Davis or Jordan asked if they had any other final words before there were gunshots.