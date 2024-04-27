Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; Dominique Jordan sentenced to probation

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Dominique Jordan on Friday, April 26 to three years probation in connection with a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee in November 2022.

In court Friday, the judge sentenced Jordan to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision – but then stayed the sentence in favor of the probation.

In December 2023, Jordan pleaded guilty to the two charges against him in this case – first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

Dominique Jordan, Jakobie Davis

Prosecutors say Jordan and 23-year-old Jakobie Davis left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.

Davis was found guilty of the charges against him earlier in April. He is scheduled to be sentenced in June.