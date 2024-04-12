Milwaukee kidnapping, shooting; Jakobie Davis found guilty

article

Jakobie Davis, one of two men charged in connection with a kidnapping and shooting in Milwaukee, was found guilty by a Milwaukee County jury on Thursday, April 11. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 7.

Prosecutors say they left two other men for dead in a vacant home. A 19-year-old was shot in the head, but was able to tell police what happened. He just could not say where it happened – and that prompted a city-wide search.

Case details

In November 2022, members of the Milwaukee Police Department's Special Investigations Division searched vacant houses when they came to one in the Walnut Hill neighborhood – just east of Washington Park. Inside, they found the body of 30-year-old Terrell Johnson. He was shot. The last place Johnson was seen alive was near Teutonia and Atkinson on Nov. 11.

Dominique Jordan and Jakobie Davis were charged in this case.

Jakobie Davis

"It was his drugs and rifle that, specifically, were taken, and it led to him taking two young men from their homes and driving them around," said Careen Gordon, Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney.

Court documents say the victim told investigators he and Johnson were brought to a boarded up home on N. 37th Street in Milwaukee, that Jordan and Davis walked the two men through the house and to a back stairwell leading to the basement. One of the defendants asked if the two men had any final words – and then there were gunshots.

Terrell Johnson

"Shooting them in the head, and leaving them for dead," Gordon said.

Davis was charged with killing Johnson – and shooting and wounding the 19-year-old, and kidnappings both of them.