2023 Juneteenth shooting, Milwaukee teen sentenced to prison

By
Published  November 25, 2025 4:35pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
A teen was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for a shooting that wounded several people after Milwaukee's 2023 Juneteenth celebration.

MILWAUKEE - A teen was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for a shooting that wounded several people after Milwaukee's 2023 Juneteenth celebration.

In Court:

Court records show 18-year-old Arnez Lee-King, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a gun possession felony. The state dismissed four other felonies in a plea deal.

A Milwaukee County judge then sentenced Lee-King to 10 years in prison and six years of extended supervision. He was granted credit for more than a year's time served.

The backstory:

Lee-King was 15 years old when the shooting happened. The case was originally brought in juvenile court, but a judge waived the case into adult court in February 2024. 

Arnez Lee-King on video prior to Juneteenth shooting

Police said a fight broke out among girls after the 2023 Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration near King Drive and Chambers Street. It escalated when boys got involved. 

Prosecutors said Lee-King was seen on video wearing a black hoodie with blue writing. He stumbled out of a fight and out of view of the camera, then another boy pulled out a gun and fumbled with it. Lee-King fired his gun at least four times into the group.

Six people were shot, some of whom suffered serious injuries.

Dig deeper:

At the time, Lee-King was on electronic monitoring for a gun arrest in Wauwatosa that took place a couple of months before the shooting. A detective said GPS coordinates placed him at the scene of the Juneteenth shooting, and he was supposed to be under adult supervision at the time.

Lee-King also has a juvenile felony conviction for an armed robbery at age 13.

The Source: FOX6 News was in court for Lee-King's plea and sentencing hearing on Nov. 25. Details about the case are from prior coverage, including information from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

