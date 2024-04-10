Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Teen charged as adult headed to trial

The teen accused of shooting and wounding several people after last year's Milwaukee Juneteenth celebration is headed to trial in adult court.

Arnez Lee-King, 16, is charged with six counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

In court, Lee-King's defense attorney tried to point to one shooting victim – who is seen on video with a gun as well – who did not pick the teen out of a lineup. A police detective said the teen identified himself in the same video after his arrest.

Defense Attorney Morgan Minter: "Who identifies him before he gets arrested?"

MPD Det. Phillip Ferguson: "Mr. Parsons identifies him in the video, and then (Arnez Lee-King) gets arrested, and he identifies himself on the same video."

That video is a key piece of evidence about what happened that June afternoon.

Arnez Lee-King on video prior to Juneteenth shooting

Police said a fight among girls escalated when boys got involved. Prosecutors said Lee-King was seen on video wearing a black hoodie with blue writing. He stumbled out of a fight and out of view of the camera, then another boy pulled out a gun and fumbled with it. Lee-King fired his gun at least four times into the group.

Six people were shot, some of whom suffered serious injuries.

At the time, Lee-King was on electronic monitoring for a gun arrest in Wauwatosa that took place a couple of months before the shooting. The detective said GPS coordinates placed him at the scene of the Juneteenth shooting; he was supposed to be under adult supervision at the time.

Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Owen Piotrowski: "Did his GPS coordinates put him at the scene of the shooting?"

Ferguson: "It did."

The case was originally brought in juvenile court. A judge waived the case into adult court in February. Lee-King pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lee-King also has a juvenile felony conviction for an armed robbery at age 13.