Milwaukee Juneteenth shooting: Police chief answers, 'Where are the parents?'

Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration Monday, June 19 ended in gunfire. Police said a fight between girls led to six people being shot and injured. Just after the shooting, a very frustrated Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman briefed the media on the shooting. A day later, FOX6 News talked with the chief about plans to bring more peace to the city.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "Were you surprised that things took a turn after such a nice day?"

"Actually, I was surprised by that level of carelessness," said Chief Norman.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "The minute there's an emotional uptick, they reach for the gun. Why do think that is?"

"Offshoots of the pandemic, mental health issues, anxiety, self-esteem issues," said Chief Norman. "To see it at that moment in that particular environment was not necessary, unacceptable and definitely disappointing."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "Where are the parents? Where did these kids get off on the wrong track?"

"Parents are aware where their kids are at," said Norman. "What type of questions are you asking? What type of behaviors are they intentionally trying to ensure their kids are not involved in?"

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "What’s the accountability? What can you do?"

"Well, one, you know, you have children out after dark, after curfew, you know – there, accountability for a parental, accountability for citations," said Norman.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "Say these six kids, you find out who their parents are. Are you going to go to their door or have one of your officers go to their door and issue their parents a citation?"

"We have," said Norman.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "A lot of people in the community – they're frustrated. They're looking at you, at the Milwaukee Police Department and other local elected officials to make a change. Can you do that, and what are you specifically doing to make sure that that doesn't happen again?"

"I can do anything with the power of we," said Norman. "This is not an I. This is not a me situation. This is a we situation. This is always a frustrating conversation when someone says, ‘What are you doing about it?’ They always say when they point their finger, you got four fingers pointing back at yourself, so it's important for us to understand that we have a role in this community safety aspect. Public safety is a team activity. We do need help. That's important for us to all say, ‘How can we step up to the plate?’ There’s things out there that, once we start to unfold these investigations, we are going to step it up in that we’re not going to accept these behaviors. Understand that if there’s something that the parents did not step up to in particular ways, we’re not going to do that."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "But how reasonable is that? Say these six kids, is that effective? Had it been effective?"

"We’re still working on it," said Norman.

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "A lot of people in the community are frustrated, and they’re angry, and they’ve given up hope, and they’re looking at you, the chief. What do you say to them?"

"I say that I walk with you," said Norman. "I share the same frustrations. Understand I am also a product of this community. This is ALL our work. The men and women of the Milwaukee Police Department work 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, no weekends off, seven days a week, holidays working, to ensure public safety in our community."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "When you look at the young kids, many of them African American males, how do you send that message and permeate through what seems to be a wall of resistance?"

"We're only one part of the solution," said Norman. "Kids are asking for help. They want a mentor. They want someone to say, 'Can you show me some love? Can you show me some guidance? Can you show me something different than what I've been seeing?' When someone says, ‘What can I do,’ I don't need you to come out and patrol. Being there for a child has a lot more impact than just words."

FOX6's Mary Stoker Smith: "Do you think there will be another Juneteenth Parade and celebration next year?"

"I will hope so," said Norman.