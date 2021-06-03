Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee neighborhood fireworks return July 5

MILWAUKEE - The city of Milwaukee on Thursday, June 3 announced that Fourth of July festivities will resume across the city due to the expiration of the COVID-19 public health order.

Activities including parades, picnics and fireworks that were scheduled to take place in parks around the city are scheduled for Monday, July 5.

Daytime celebrations on July 5 will take place at Humboldt Park, King Center and Enderis Playfield where volunteers carry on a tradition started in 1911.

Fireworks will be held in 10 Milwaukee County Parks including Alcott, Gordon, Humboldt, Jackson, Lake, Lincoln, Mitchell, Noyes, Washington and Wilson.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Thursday, that all capacity limits for outdoor settings have been removed.

As announced in May, the lakefront fireworks display remains canceled for 2021. It is expected to return in 2022.

Electric scooters hit the streets

After the 2019 pilot program, electric scooters are back in Milwaukee until November.

South Milwaukee fireworks back on
South Milwaukee fireworks back on

Leaders announced the South Milwaukee fireworks show is back on, just days after it was canceled. That means Fourth of July fireworks will be back at Grant Park.

Milwaukee County outdoor capacity limits lifted
Milwaukee County outdoor capacity limits lifted

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced all capacity limits for outdoor settings have been removed – including at restaurants with outdoor dining and other venues.