Milwaukee neighborhood fireworks return July 5

The city of Milwaukee on Thursday, June 3 announced that Fourth of July festivities will resume across the city due to the expiration of the COVID-19 public health order.

Activities including parades, picnics and fireworks that were scheduled to take place in parks around the city are scheduled for Monday, July 5.

Daytime celebrations on July 5 will take place at Humboldt Park, King Center and Enderis Playfield where volunteers carry on a tradition started in 1911.

Fireworks will be held in 10 Milwaukee County Parks including Alcott, Gordon, Humboldt, Jackson, Lake, Lincoln, Mitchell, Noyes, Washington and Wilson.

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Thursday, that all capacity limits for outdoor settings have been removed.

As announced in May, the lakefront fireworks display remains canceled for 2021. It is expected to return in 2022.

