2021 Milwaukee Lakefront Fireworks canceled, expected to return in 2022

Milwaukee’s July 3 Lakefront Fireworks display is canceled for 2021 but should return in 2022.

"Our team at Milwaukee County Parks is working tirelessly to ensure that people can safely enjoy parks, trails and amenities as much as possible this summer, but we are still stretched thin." said Guy Smith, Milwaukee County Parks Executive Director in a news release. "Canceling this event was a difficult decision that we’ve been discussing for months with everyone involved, and we also looked at the possibility of postponing the event until the fall, but it comes down to simply lacking the resources and staffing needed to prepare and clean up from such a large-scale event."

The news release says Milwaukee County has been facing financial, staffing, and service level reductions for years. Despite the lessening of COVID-19 restrictions, the department continues to struggle to recruit and hire seasonal staff, which is preventing a return to pre-pandemic Parks service levels.

Milwaukee County Parks is not alone in its struggle to bring on seasonal workers. The impact is not felt until tough decisions, like canceling the July 3rd fireworks, must be made. Parks’ ability to offer summer recreation opportunities and maintain service levels is directly dependent on seasonal hires.

Seasonal staff shortages are impacting parks maintenance, lifeguarding, concessions, and beyond. If you are interested in seasonal employment opportunities, visit countyparksmke.com/jobs for more information.

American Family Insurance has committed to supporting the event again in 2022.