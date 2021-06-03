Milwaukee County outdoor capacity limits lifted

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley announced Thursday, June 3 that all capacity limits for outdoor settings have been removed – including at restaurants with outdoor dining and other venues.

The capacity limits change as comes as more people are vaccinated and the COVID-19 infection rate decreases.

As for indoor spaces, capacity limits were loosened, but aren't going away just yet.

"Capacity limits decreased in indoor settings to the lesser of (factors)…So 75% of pre-COVID capacity, one person per 30 square feet of usable space or 750 people," Crowley said.

While capacity limits are changing with lower COVID-19 case counts, the virus is still spreading.

"Certainly where we’re seeing the most risk is for those individuals who have not been vaccinated," said Greenfield Health Director Darren Rausch. "In fact, more recent data suggest that the large majority of new cases are occurring in those persons who are not vaccinated or who are under vaccinated."

As reopening continues, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett has a message for those who may feel the pandemic – and the restrictions that come with it – are gone for good.

"I also want to caution everyone that we have to continue to move forward and that our path to recovery is not guaranteed," said Barrett. "It means we're going to have to continue working."

Milwaukee libraries will reopen for browsing on June 7, but the mayor said Central Library will open later.

