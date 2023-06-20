Milwaukee Jad Foods shooting, 60th and Silver Spring, man charged

article

Charman Banks, 33, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree reckless injury, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon after prosecutors say he shot a man multiple times at Jad Foods near 60th and Silver Spring on June 9. A criminal complaint says he admitted to driving the vehicle involved, but he blamed the actual shooting on someone else.

Prosecutors say at the hospital, the victim "could barely speak and communicated that 'Twin' shot him." He went into surgery, and at the time the criminal complaint was written, he remained intubated at the hospital.

Surveillance from the location of the shooting, Jad Foods, showed the victim walking through the parking lot past a white Infiniti, which circles the victim. A man gets out, points a firearm at the victim and fires multiple times while chasing him through the parking lot, the complaint says. The victim falls, and a black object slides across the parking lot. Police later recovered a 9mm extended magazine.

The complaint says in the video, another person appears to fire back in the direction of the man shooting at the victim, who gets back into the white Infiniti and leaves. The victim gets into a Nissan Maxima which also leaves.

Investigators found "two primary groups of evidence in the parking lot." Near where the victim fell, the complaint says one 9mm casing was found along with two bullet fragments and the loaded magazine. The second group of evidence included 18 9mm casings.

A source at the store told investigators the Infiniti had been stopped near the store three days before the shooting. The complaint says investigators found Banks was the one driving. They compared body camera footage from that stop to surveillance from the shooting, "and it appeared to be the same individual," the complaint says.

He was arrested June 12, and prosecutors say he admitted to driving the Infiniti at the time of the shooting, saying he gave someone called "T" a ride to the store. He said he "was unaware T got out of his vehicle to shoot at anyone." He said "T had a gun but did not say anything," telling investigators he dropped "T" off somewhere else in town after the shooting.

Banks made his initial appearance in court June 17. Cash bond was set at $50,000.