Milwaukee shooting, 60th and Silver Spring, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 60th and Silver Spring on Friday, June 9.
Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.