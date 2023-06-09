Milwaukee shooting, 60th and Silver Spring, man wounded

article

A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 60th and Silver Spring on Friday, June 9.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The victim was taken to a hospital. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.