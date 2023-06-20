Milwaukee Intake Court scuffle, man grabbed at deputy's gun: complaint

article

Donovan Robinson, 34, of Milwaukee is accused of trying to grab a deputy's firearm at Intake Court at the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility near 10th and State.

Prosecutors say it happened after the deputy discovered there was a warrant for Robinson's arrest after he missed court on March 29. A criminal complaint says Robinson admitted he was not in court as required but became upset when told he'd be taken into custody.

Robinson demanded to see a physical copy of the warrant, the complaint says, and questioned the jurisdiction's authority to arrest him. One deputy described Robinson's behavior as that of a "sovereign citizen," which was also the assertion made by Darrell Brooks as he represented himself in the Waukesha Christmas Parade trial.

Prosecutors say Robinoson resisted arrest, and several deputies had to jump in to try to get control of him. He was eventually pressed against the wall of an elevator, and that's when prosecutors say Robinson tried grabbing the deputy's gun. Another deputy "swiftly intervened," the complaint says. The first deputy managed to break away from Robinson, who was not able to get a hold of the weapon.

The complaint says he was previously charged with possession of meth and released on $500 signature bond.

The new charges include attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting an officer and felony bail jumping. He appeared in court June 18, and cash bond was set at $5,500.