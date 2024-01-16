Milwaukee I-94 shooting, road rage; man charged

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged, accused of shooting at a vehicle on I-94 in Milwaukee on Jan. 8.

David Ruiz is charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 12 p.m. on Jan. 8, deputies with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a shooting on eastbound I-94 around 32nd Street.

The victim told investigators he was driving his work van eastbound on I-94 between the 35th Street exit and the 26th Street exit when he noticed a white Chrysler 200 tailgating him.

The victim stated he then saw the Chrysler 200 pull up on his driver's side, a hand extended towards the Chrysler’s passenger side window armed with a gun, and the gun firing.

The victim stated his van was hit by the driver’s side door. The witness provided a license plate number to police for the Chrysler 200.

Officers later located the Chrysler 200 and determined it was registered to the defendant, David Ruiz.

During a search of the Chrysler 200, officers located an extended clip magazine with 9mm ammunition in it. A search of the Franklin residence where Ruiz was located revealed four guns, including a 9mm handgun.

Ruiz's girlfriend told investigators that she was riding with Ruiz on Jan. 8, making DoorDash deliveries, when a blue work van stopped abruptly in front of them as they were approaching the Amtrak station downtown, according to the complaint.

The girlfriend claims that's when Ruiz pulled up alongside the van, told her to learn back, rolled down the passenger window and shot at the van. Ruiz then drove back to her house in Franklin.

Officers monitored jail messages and calls between Ruiz and his girlfriend. During the calls, the girlfriend allegedly told Ruiz that she told the police what happened. Ruiz allegedly said "that it's okay, it's her word against his, and he has a plan," the complaint states.

Ruiz made his initial appearance in court on Jan. 14. He is due back in court Jan. 23 for his preliminary hearing.