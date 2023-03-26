Milwaukee Housing Authority: Common Ground calls for investigation

article

After multiple complaints of unacceptable conditions at Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee residences, Common Ground announced a campaign to demand an investigation Sunday, March 26.

The group says it listened to more than 1,000 people living in 17 properties operated by HACM. Common Ground said they’re forced to live with rats, bed bugs, mold, unreliable heat and air conditioning and more. They accuse HACM of retaliation against those who speak up.

"We need to bring accountability to a system where residents -- many of whom are seniors and people with disabilities -- do not feel safe, where management insults and intimidates residents, where rent payments are "lost," where heat and air conditioning don't work, where residents live with rats, bedbugs and mold, and where the director makes $240,000," said Will Davis, pastor of Invisible Reality Ministries and member of Common Ground’s executive team.

Recently, FOX6 News told you about problems at Locust Court, a Housing Authority building. Those problems include only one working elevator in the building with 230 units. Residents told FOX6 the second elevator has been down since December.

"It’s a lot of seniors and disabled people, and they aren’t able to walk," said Timothy Wilburn.

Residents said they want the elevator repaired and for their concerns to be addressed.

"They act like they don’t care about us," said Wilma Gibson.

In January, FOX6 was at Locust Court after at least 21 vehicles were broken into. Residents woke up to broken windows and shattered glass in a place that is supposed to be secure.

"We’re all senior citizens, you know?" said Jabe Johnson, Sr. "We don’t have a lot of money to pay $100-$200 to get a window put back in."

This wasn't the first time the parking lot at a Housing Authority complex has been hit. Several cars at the Merrill Park building were repeatedly hit over the summer despite cameras and security.

"It’s real frustrating," said Johnson, Sr.

This rash of break-ins left those who live here demanding change so the place they call home can start to feel like it again.

"Doing it over and over again, and they’re preying on us senior citizens," said Joyce Williams.

FOX6 reached out to the Housing Authority for comment on each of these issues and did not hear back.

