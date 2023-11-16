2-alarm Milwaukee house fire, 23rd and Brown

article

Firefighters on Wednesday night, Nov. 15 responded to the scene of a house fire near 23rd and Brown in Milwaukee.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found fire on the first and second floors of the home. The fire extended to an adjacent home.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.