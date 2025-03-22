article

The Brief A teen convicted in connection with two Milwaukee homicides has been sentenced. Two 17-year-old girls were killed just two days apart in August 2023. In addition to prison time and extended supervision, the teen was ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution.



A Milwaukee teen convicted in connection with two 2023 homicides that happened days apart has been sentenced to prison.

Court records show 17-year-old Mykel McKinney was sentenced to a combined 36 years in prison for the homicides. He pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide, as a party to each crime, in two separate cases earlier this year.

What's next:

After completing his prison sentence, McKinney will have to serve 16 years of extended supervision. Court records show he was also ordered to pay more than $8,000 in restitution to the crime victim compensation fund.

The backstory:

Two 17-year-old girls were shot; one died, the other was taken to a hospital. Friends told FOX6 News the girl who died was Andrea Sanders. FOX6 News later found a scene near 49th and Parkway, where police said the victims may have gone after the shooting.

Andrea Sanders (photo provided by friends); scene near 49th and Parkway

A criminal complaint states multiple people who were in the victims' car, including the driver and the 17-year-old girl who was wounded, said a Dodge was following them and that they heard multiple gunshots coming from behind them as the car was hit.

The Dodge Durango, which court filings said had been stolen, was later found burned near 39th and Green Tree.

Once in custody, the complaint states McKinney told police he was driving the stolen Dodge Durango at the time of the shooting. He claimed someone in the victims' car shot at them first, so he chased after them and someone he was with shot at the victims' vehicle. He also admitted some "dudes" later burned the stolen vehicle.

The backstory:

Prosecutors said McKinney, then 16 years old, met up with 17-year-old Zakirah Burris at an apartment building. Court documents said it was for a possible gun sale.

Police found Burris at the bottom of a stairwell with a handgun near her hand. She died at the scene.

Bradley and Granville shooting

Court filings said cellphone data showed Burris texted a number associated with McKinney prior to her death. A witness, who was also shot, said McKinney and Burris got into a struggle and McKinney pulled out a gun.

Pursuit, crash | Aug. 23, 2023

The backstory:

McKinney was arrested with a gun two days after Burris was shot. Prosecutors said he ran from police following a police chase and crash. He was charged with fleeing, but court records show the charge was later dismissed but read-in to the homicide cases for sentencing purposes.