Milwaukee teen accused in 2 homicides; killings happened days apart

A Milwaukee teen is now charged in connection to not one but two homicides – and those killings happened just days apart.

In August 2023, 17-year-old Zakirah Burris met up with 16-year-old Mykel McKinney at an apartment building at Granville and Bradley roads. In what court documents say was a possible gun sale, Burris got shot and was killed.

Mykel McKinney

Two days earlier, another 17-year-old girl was shot and killed.

Now, prosecutors say McKinney was involved in both.

"There’s a phrase that says, ‘The smoking gun,’ which means it’s a case that’s so strong that it’s impossible to beat," said Barry Phillips, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Commissioner.

The 16-year-old McKinney appeared in court on Saturday, April 20 on new charges for a homicide that happened months earlier.

Police found Burris at the bottom of a stairwell – a handgun near her hand. She died at the scene.

Court filings say cellphone data showed Burris texting with a number associated with McKinney prior to her death. A witness, who was also shot, said McKinney and Burris got into a struggle and McKinney pulled out a gun.

McKinney was arrested two days later with a gun – after running from police following a police chase and crash.

"You allegedly admit that the gun is yours, and you allegedly admit that the gun found was the one used to kill the person involved in this case. The only thing you don’t admit is that you in fact did it," Phillips said in court.

Prosecutors charged McKinney in connection to the chase and another homicide and shooting in fall 2023. A 17-year-old girl was wounded and 17-year-old Andrea Sanders was killed.

McKinney has been in custody on a $100,000 bond since fall.

"I don’t think any additional amount of bail will change his ability to post," said Jade Hall, defense attorney.

McKinney also has three open juvenile felony cases. The court set his bond in this latest case at $200,000.