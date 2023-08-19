Expand / Collapse search

Girl shot, killed on Milwaukee's north side

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Medical examiner called to shooting near 49th and Parkway

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has been called to a shooting near 49th and Parkway on Saturday.

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, Aug. 19.

It happened near 49th and Parkway – just southeast of 51st and Hampton. 

The medical examiner's office confirmed the victim was a 17-year-old girl, and friends identified her to FOX6 News as Andrea Sanders.

Andrea Sanders (photo provided by friends); scene near 49th and Parkway

Milwaukee police confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.