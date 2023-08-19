Girl shot, killed on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, Aug. 19.
It happened near 49th and Parkway – just southeast of 51st and Hampton.
The medical examiner's office confirmed the victim was a 17-year-old girl, and friends identified her to FOX6 News as Andrea Sanders.
Andrea Sanders (photo provided by friends); scene near 49th and Parkway
Milwaukee police confirmed they are investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.