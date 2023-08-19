Girl shot, killed on Milwaukee's north side

A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed on Milwaukee's north side Saturday morning, Aug. 19.

It happened near 49th and Parkway – just southeast of 51st and Hampton.

The medical examiner's office confirmed the victim was a 17-year-old girl, and friends identified her to FOX6 News as Andrea Sanders.

Andrea Sanders (photo provided by friends); scene near 49th and Parkway

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police confirmed they are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.