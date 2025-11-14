article

The Brief A teen convicted of killing two other teens will spend the rest of his life in prison. The shooting happened near 9th and Manitoba in June 2024. A jury found him guilty of intentional homicide, among other crimes, in August.



In Court:

Moses Martinez was 17 years old when Milwaukee County prosecutors charged him with first-degree intentional homicide, reckless injury and other crimes.

Court records show a jury found the now-18-year-old Martinez guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless injury and fleeing police in August. The state dismissed charges of driving a vehicle without the owner's consent and misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.

A judge sentenced Martinez to life in prison without the possibility of release on Friday, Nov. 14.

Shooting scene

The backstory:

Three teens were shot near 9th and Manitoba on June 15, 2024. Isaac Rodriguez, 15, died at the scene. Diego Herrera, 16, later died at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl was wounded and survived.

According to a criminal complaint, the 14-year-old told police she was with a group that was walking away from a party when two teens approached on a scooter. Based on how they interacted, she thought the teens may have known Rodriguez and Herrera.

The 14-year-old said the group was talking when one of the teens on the scooter pulled out a gun and started shooting at the group, the complaint states. While the girl was shot, prosecutors did not specify whether Martinez's gunfire hit her.

A witness told police she was at a birthday party and saw the two people on a scooter yell something at Herrera, per the complaint. The witness said one of those people said, "We gonna pop you," and later started shooting toward a group of people.

Cameras captured the shooting, too. It showed two people riding a scooter to the scene. A person on the scooter then appeared to fire a gun, and the two people left. Police recovered 15 bullet casings at the scene.

The witness later identified Martinez as the suspect from a photo, and a family member later identified him as the suspect from surveillance video.