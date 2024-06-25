9th and Manitoba shooting, Milwaukee teen wanted for homicides

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is accused of shooting and killing two other boys on June 15. Court records show a warrant is out for his arrest.

Prosecutors charged Moses Martinez with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

The shooting happened near 9th and Manitoba. Isaac Rodriguez, 15, died at the scene. Diego Herrera, 16, later died at the hospital. A 14-year-old girl was also shot and wounded.

According to a criminal complaint, the 14-year-old told police she was with a group that was walking away from a party when two teens approached on a scooter. Based on how they interacted, she thought the teens may have known Rodriguez and Herrera.

The 14-year-old said the group was talking when one of the teens on the scooter pulled out a gun and started shooting at the group, the complaint states. While the girl was shot, prosecutors did not specify whether Martinez's gunfire hit her.

A witness told police she was at a birthday party and saw the two people on a scooter yell something at Herrera, per the complaint. One of them said "We gonna pop you" and later started shooting a gun toward a group of people, the witness said.

Cameras captured the shooting, too. It showed two people riding a scooter to the scene. A person on the scooter then appeared to fire a gun, and the two people left. Police recovered 15 bullet casings at the scene.

The witness later identified Martinez as the suspect from a photo, and a family member later identified him as the susepct from surveillance video.