Milwaukee fatal shooting; 2 teens dead, another in hospital

Two teens are dead and another is recovering after a shooting on Milwaukee's south side happened on Saturday, June 15.

A woman who called 9-1-1 for help said she heard over six shots.

Police haven’t released any suspect information, but loved ones told FOX6 News the shooter was on a scooter.

Loved ones have identified 16-year-old Diego Herrera and 15-year-old Isaac Rodriquez as the two teens killed in the shooting near 9th and Manitoba. It happened at around 8 p.m. Saturday.

A third victim, 14-year-old Emily Rocha, is expected to survive.

Two families are shaken after a 16th birthday party turned tragic.

"I’m just torn apart," Herrera’s brother, Rodrigo Herrera, said.

He said Rocha is the two’s cousin.

"She’s doing good, I heard, last time," he said. "I heard she went to surgery and now she’s out – hoping to have a good recovery."

He said he didn’t feel comfortable showing his face, but told FOX6 News his family had gathered at their home a block away from the shooting to celebrate Diego.

"He was happy. I never seen him this happy," he said. "He was really kind. He had, like, a kind soul. He was a really good person."

Herrera said the three had gone for a walk when someone opened fire.

"All I can say is some guys on some scooters came through and shot them," he said.

Diego was rushed to the hospital, while Rodriquez died at the scene.

"He was so little," Rodriquez’s cousin Denes Murillo said.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated parts of interviews used in this story from Spanish to English.