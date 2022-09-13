Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Suspect in homicide near Teutonia and Keefe (Courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide.

According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.

Police described the suspect as an African American man, 25 to 35 years old, and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a light-colored tank top, shorts and dark shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.