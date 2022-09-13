Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide.

According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.

Police described the suspect as an African American man, 25 to 35 years old, and 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a light-colored tank top, shorts and dark shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.