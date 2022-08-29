Milwaukee shooting prompted by crash; gunman sought

A shooting near Teutonia and Keefe in Milwaukee was triggered by an argument after a two-vehicle crash late Sunday, Aug. 28, police say.

The shooting happened just before midnight. A 42-year-old Milwaukee man suffered injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to a hospital for treatment – and was listed in critical condition.

Milwaukee police are seeking the gunman.

Teutonia and Keefe crash, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.