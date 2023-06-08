Milwaukee homicide: Curtis Hill guilty in March 2021 fatal shooting

article

A Milwaukee County judge found Curtis Hill guilty on Tuesday, June 6 in the March 2021 fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man near 23rd and Melvina in Milwaukee. Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 25.

Hill was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other charges plus attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Case details

Prosecutors say Hill shot and killed a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a 19-year-old near 23rd and Melvina.

A criminal complaint states Hill approached an outdoor altercation involving the 24-year-old and other people. Multiple witnesses said Hill shot the 24-year-old multiple times; one witness said the shots were fired at point-blank range.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 19-year-old told police he heard gunshots and turned to see Hill standing over the 24-year-old. He said he then ran, and Hill began shooting toward him and chasing him. He said Hill fired until the gun "clicked because it either ran out of ammo or malfunctioned."

An autopsy found the 24-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the back, killing him.