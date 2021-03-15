Curtis Hill pleads not guilty in fatal shooting near 23nd and Melvina

article

38-year-old Curtis Hill of Milwaukee man pleaded not guilty on Monday, March 15 to first-degree intentional homicide and other charges in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Prosecutors say Hill shot and killed a 24-year-old man and seriously injured a 19-year-old near 23rd and Melvina.

A criminal complaint states Hill approached an outdoor altercation involving the 24-year-old and other people. Multiple witnesses said Hill shot the 24-year-old multiple times; one witness said the shots were fired at point-blank range.

The 19-year-old told police he heard gunshots and turned to see Hill standing over the 24-year-old. He said he then ran, and Hill began shooting toward him and chasing him. He said Hill fired until the gun "clicked because it either ran out of ammo or malfunctioned."

An autopsy found the 24-year-old was shot once in the chest and once in the back, killing him.

Hill faces the following charges:

First-degree intentional homicide

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Hill is due back in court on April 13.