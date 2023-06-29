Expand / Collapse search

35th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee police seek shooter

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Person sought in 35th and Townsend homicide (Courtesy: MPD)

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter involved in a June 14 north side homicide – and need the public's help.

It happened near 35th and Townsend around 6:40 a.m. Police said the 20-year-old shooting victim, since identified as Emmanuel Carter, died at a hospital.

Police described the shooter as a male between the ages of 14 and 18. He's around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had braids or twists in his hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.