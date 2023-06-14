Expand / Collapse search

35th and Townsend shooting, Milwaukee man killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Homicide scene near 35th and Townsend, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was fatally shot Wednesday morning, June 14 on the city's north side.

Police said it happened during a robbery near 35th and Townsend around 6:40 a.m. Police said the 20-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds, where he ultimately died.

MPD is looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.